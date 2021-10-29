Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $43.54 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 248,267 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 0.9% of Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Marathon Petroleum worth $43,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.00. 102,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,288,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

