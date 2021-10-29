Whitebox Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth $98,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth $119,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENVI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.94. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

