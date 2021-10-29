Whitebox Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Whitebox Advisors LLC cut its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 49.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 851,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 823,815 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 3,969.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 1,098,872 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $36,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RRD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,974. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $474.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.70.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

