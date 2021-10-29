Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WCP. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.16.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$7.50 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.24 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.89.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,463,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,254,361.68. Insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,490 over the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

