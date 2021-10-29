William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Capital One Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.11. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $152.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 120,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,594,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

