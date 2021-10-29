Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Wingstop worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,451.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.61.

Shares of WING opened at $168.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.88. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.48, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

