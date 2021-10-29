WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Up 6%

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.51. 24,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 995,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $963.37 million, a P/E ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.81.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth $59,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

