Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

WKHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 24.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $863.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.76.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,577,000 after purchasing an additional 136,579 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth $6,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

