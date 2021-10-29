World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.93, but opened at $32.00. World Fuel Services shares last traded at $30.59, with a volume of 6,883 shares.

The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,038,000 after purchasing an additional 226,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,433 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after acquiring an additional 480,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,737,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,176,000 after purchasing an additional 148,541 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 94.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 820,766 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54.

World Fuel Services Company Profile (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.