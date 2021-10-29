World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 72.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 556.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,926,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $61.27 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. Research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

