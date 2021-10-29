WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,330 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) price target on WPP (LON:WPP) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of WPP to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,109.78 ($14.50).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,051 ($13.73) on Thursday. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 597.60 ($7.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94). The company has a market cap of £12.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 984.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 975.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.59%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

