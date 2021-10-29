WPP (LON:WPP) Upgraded by Shore Capital to “Buy”

Shore Capital upgraded shares of WPP (LON:WPP) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,109.78 ($14.50).

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,055 ($13.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 597.60 ($7.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 984.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 975.93. The company has a market capitalization of £12.49 billion and a PE ratio of 25.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.59%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

