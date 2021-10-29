WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector peform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

WIR.U stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.77. 1,468,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$12.35 and a 1-year high of C$21.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

