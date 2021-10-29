Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 81.7% in October

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the September 30th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $9.18 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $21.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.