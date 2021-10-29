Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 81.7% in October

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the September 30th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $9.18 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $21.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13.
About Wynn Macau
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.