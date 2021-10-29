Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of XERS opened at $1.80 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 million. Research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $56,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 47,587 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $295,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

