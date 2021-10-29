Xilinx, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the programmable devices maker on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Xilinx has increased its dividend by 9.4% over the last three years. Xilinx has a payout ratio of 58.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xilinx to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

XLNX traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $179.77. 17,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,728. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $186.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.86.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Truist boosted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.10.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

