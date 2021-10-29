XMON (XMON) Price Hits $8,497.87 on Major Exchanges

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, XMON has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. XMON has a total market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $120,468.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $8,497.87 or 0.13667269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00072917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00096128 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,500.34 or 1.00520338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.14 or 0.07004440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021613 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

