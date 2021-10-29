Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.99

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.05. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 268,152 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yunhong CTI in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yunhong CTI by 59.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.