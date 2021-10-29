Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). BigCommerce reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.79.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $541,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 63,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $4,450,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,898 shares of company stock worth $11,284,121. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in BigCommerce by 20.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in BigCommerce by 48.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,610,000 after acquiring an additional 541,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 86.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 870,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.02 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.18. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

