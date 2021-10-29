Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKFG. William Blair began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MKFG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. 572,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,721. Markforged has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,948,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Markforged in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,370,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

