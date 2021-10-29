Zacks: Analysts Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.57). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 511.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASMB. William Blair lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. 2,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,607. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.34.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 1,091.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

