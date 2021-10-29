Zacks: Analysts Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce sales of $270.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.90 million to $285.00 million. Navient reported sales of $343.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NAVI. Wedbush increased their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Shares of NAVI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.70. 1,949,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,552. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. Navient has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,088,000 after buying an additional 1,864,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Navient by 224.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at $13,531,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Navient by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 640,225 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter worth $4,956,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

