Zacks: Analysts Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Paychex posted sales of $983.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

PAYX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.28. 1,191,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a 52-week low of $81.04 and a 52-week high of $124.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.95.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

