Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.07. Tenable reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Barclays upped their target price on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Tenable stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.46 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $58,062.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,152.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $76,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in Tenable by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,100 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth $48,971,000. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,975,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.