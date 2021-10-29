Zacks: Analysts Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NTB opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,759,000 after acquiring an additional 569,342 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 139,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,841,000 after purchasing an additional 77,597 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

