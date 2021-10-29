Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will post $5.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.36 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $20.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.35 billion to $20.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.65. 494,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,632. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.39. CDW has a 52-week low of $118.61 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,080,649. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.