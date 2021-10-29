Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Cytosorbents posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Sunday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CTSO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,425. The company has a market cap of $254.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $11.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

