Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.29 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

DCOM traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $36.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $886,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 164,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 97,518 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

