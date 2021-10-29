Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 74,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

