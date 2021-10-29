Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3,350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $45.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

