Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.17). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.03) to ($8.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($9.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.56) to ($8.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.59. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.14.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.