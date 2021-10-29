Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Announce -$1.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.23). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 254.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STNG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,828,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 22,632 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $16.14 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

