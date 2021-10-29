Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). South Jersey Industries posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SJI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 122,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

