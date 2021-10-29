Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.52. TechTarget posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,016. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 19.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTGT opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.56 and a beta of 0.86.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

