Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to post $2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53. Winnebago Industries posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $10.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $10.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

NYSE:WGO traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $68.47. 2,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

