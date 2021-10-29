Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.66 Million

Brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce $450.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $451.98 million and the lowest is $450.00 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $347.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.79 million.

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,348. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

