Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Million

Brokerages expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will announce sales of $7.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.88 million and the highest is $8.10 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted sales of $7.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $31.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.05 million to $31.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.04 million, with estimates ranging from $34.29 million to $35.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 108.62% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 208,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 28.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCRD opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

