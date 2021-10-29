Zacks: Brokerages Expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). Profire Energy posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Dawson James started coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

