Zacks: Brokerages Expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SELB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.70 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $425.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

