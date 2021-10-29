Zacks: Brokerages Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.73. WesBanco reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of WSBC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.89. 176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,028. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

