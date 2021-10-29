Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) to Strong Sell

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WHF. Raymond James boosted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $323.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.51 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

