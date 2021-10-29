Zacks Investment Research Lowers City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

NYSE CIO opened at $18.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $7,864,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 143,590 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 132,062 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

