Zacks Investment Research Lowers Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Home Point Capital Inc. is involved in homebuying and home ownership experience. The company’s primary business entity, Home Point Financial Corporation, is a mortgage originator and servicer. Through additional wholly owned subsidiaries Home Point Mortgage Acceptance Corporation and Home Point Asset Management, the company supports sustainable homeownership. Home Point Capital Inc. is based in ANN ARBOR, Mich. “

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

HMPT has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.90 million and a P/E ratio of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. Analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 3.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Point Capital (HMPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.