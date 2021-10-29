Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to Hold

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

INSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

NYSE INSP traded up $9.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.58. The stock had a trading volume of 239,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,077. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -154.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $272.15.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,135 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,183,000 after purchasing an additional 148,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 455,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,946,000 after purchasing an additional 131,828 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

