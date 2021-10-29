Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Hold

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 734,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.