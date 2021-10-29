Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Buy

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $374.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Accenture's shares have outperformed the S&P 500 index over the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing and consulting businesses. The company has been strategically enhancing its cloud and digital marketing suite through buyouts and partnerships. The company’s strong operating cash flow has helped it reward its shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share repurchases, and pursue opportunities in areas that show true potential. On the flip side, pricing pressure due to significant competition from strong companies like Genpact, Cognizant and Infosys, remains a concern. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Buyout-related integration risks continues to remain a concern.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

NYSE ACN opened at $356.32 on Wednesday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $359.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,617 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,608. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

