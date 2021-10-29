Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) to “Buy”

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 26.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 36.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 25.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 76.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

