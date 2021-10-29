Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) to “Hold”

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday.

SACH opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sachem Capital will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 869.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 93,079 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 203.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 396,870 shares during the period. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

