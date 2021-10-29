Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Buy

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 27.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 352,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 230,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

