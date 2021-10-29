Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to Hold

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Twitter’s third-quarter 2021 results suffered from higher litigation expense. However, revenues grew on a year-over-year basis driven by strong performance across all major products and geographies. Strength in brand advertising as well as accelerating growth in Mobile App Promotion revenues aided growth. Twitter stated that negative impact of Apple’s iOS 14.5 privacy change was less than expected in the third quarter and will be modest in the fourth quarter. Growth in ad revenues were driven by continued momentum across key markets around the world, fueled by revenue product improvements, strong sales execution, and increased demand for digital ads in general. Strong contributions from SMB customers were noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing competition for ad dollars remains an overhang.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TWTR. Truist lifted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

TWTR stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.33. 341,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,685,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 113.47 and a beta of 0.82. Twitter has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

